Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in Fort Whyte Way break-in

Manitoba RCMP have released photos of a man they’d like to speak to after a business in the RM of Macdonald was broken into earlier this week.

Police say a man broke into the business on Fort Whyte Way around 5:15 p.m. Monday, making off with several items before fleeing in a newer model black Ford pickup truck.

Investigators tweeted photos of a suspect Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358.

Can you help us ID this man? He broke into a business on Fort Whyte Way in the RM of Macdonald on July 8 at 5:15 pm, took several items & fled in a newer black Ford pickup truck. Have tips or info? Call Headingley #rcmpmb at 204-888-0358.

