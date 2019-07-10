Crime
July 10, 2019 4:48 pm

Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in Fort Whyte Way break-in

By Online producer  Global News

RCMP released photos of a suspect in an RM of Macdonald break-in Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP have released photos of a man they’d like to speak to after a business in the RM of Macdonald was broken into earlier this week.

Police say a man broke into the business on Fort Whyte Way around 5:15 p.m. Monday, making off with several items before fleeing in a newer model black Ford pickup truck.

Investigators tweeted photos of a suspect Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358.

