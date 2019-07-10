EasyGO fare card glitch has been identified: Grand River Transit

An official with Grand River Transit (GRT) says the issue with the EasyGO fare cards has been identified and they are working to correct it.

“The vendor team is confident that they have identified the cause of the problem and continue to work to resolve the issue,” a spokesperson told Global News through email.

READ MORE: 2 ION LRT trains damaged in collisions on Monday morning

GRT says the glitch has affected some customers who attempt to add value to EasyGO fare cards through the GRT website. The stored value does not appear to show up on the card.

The problem does not seem to affect those who are loading the cards at vending machines or in person.

READ MORE: Nearly 300,000 passengers boarded ION trains in Waterloo over first 11 days of service

On Twitter, GRT has told travellers to continue to tap the plastic smart cards when they board as drivers are aware of the issue.