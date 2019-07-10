Peterborough police online probe leads to child luring arrest

A Peterborough man is facing child luring charges following an online police investigation.

Peterborough Police Service says the investigation involved an officer of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit in online chats with the accused who thought he was talking to a 14-year-old child.

Police say the investigation led to the man’s arrest in the city on Tuesday.

Keith Edward Burgess, 55, of Peterborough, is charged with luring a child under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

The arrest is the third in less than a week following one on Thursday and another on Friday. Police have not stated if the arrests are connected.

