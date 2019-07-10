new vancouver playgrounds
July 10, 2019 11:28 am

7 Vancouver playgrounds in line for $4.5 million upgrade

By Online Journalist  Global News

A design concept for the Charleston Park playground upgrade.

City of Vancouver
A A

Seven Vancouver playgrounds will be getting a facelift as a part of a $4.5-million renewal project.

The Vancouver Park Board said it has authorized staff to negotiate contracts for the upgrades in Ash, Beaconsfield, Cedar Cottage, Charleson, Jones, Kaslo and Winona parks.

READ MORE: Vancouver grandparent concerned about missing swings at new elementary playground


Story continues below

The park board manages 160 playgrounds in the city’s parks, many of which it says are nearing the end of their lifespan.

Since 2015, 17 playgrounds have been upgraded, it said.

In a media release, it said staff have already started on detailed design work and consultations with parents and neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: Grandmother frustrated with lack of washrooms at Vancouver playground

The parks are in line to get play equipment ranging from trampolines and slides to pirate ships, spider web nets and accessible pathways, it said.

Along with the playgrounds, the board said preschool play areas at Trout Lake and Thunderbird Park are also in development, with design work underway for playgrounds at Champlain Heights Community Centre and Granville Park.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
New Playgrounds
new vancouver playgrounds
Park Board
Vancouver
Vancouver Park Board
Vancouver playground
vancouver playground upgrade

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.