7 Vancouver playgrounds in line for $4.5 million upgrade

Seven Vancouver playgrounds will be getting a facelift as a part of a $4.5-million renewal project.

The Vancouver Park Board said it has authorized staff to negotiate contracts for the upgrades in Ash, Beaconsfield, Cedar Cottage, Charleson, Jones, Kaslo and Winona parks.

The park board manages 160 playgrounds in the city’s parks, many of which it says are nearing the end of their lifespan.

Since 2015, 17 playgrounds have been upgraded, it said.

In a media release, it said staff have already started on detailed design work and consultations with parents and neighbourhoods.

The parks are in line to get play equipment ranging from trampolines and slides to pirate ships, spider web nets and accessible pathways, it said.

Along with the playgrounds, the board said preschool play areas at Trout Lake and Thunderbird Park are also in development, with design work underway for playgrounds at Champlain Heights Community Centre and Granville Park.