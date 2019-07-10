Crime
July 10, 2019 10:30 am

Regina police search for 2 suspects involved in Wednesday morning robbery

By Online Producer  Global News

The Regina Police Service search for two suspects involved in an alleged robbery that happened at an east end business on Wednesday morning.

File / Global News
A A

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for two men involved in an alleged robbery involving a gun that took place in the east end on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Regina police search for 2 suspects involved in Friday night robbery

The reported robbery happened at a business in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue East at about 1:15 a.m., according to police.

Officers say the two suspects fled on foot.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 15-year-old boy with attempted robbery

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a mask and a dark coloured hoodie. The second suspect was described as wearing a ski mask and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
regina business
Regina East
Regina Officers
Regina Police
Regina Police Sevice
Robbery
RPS

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.