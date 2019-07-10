Regina police search for 2 suspects involved in Wednesday morning robbery
The Regina Police Service say they are searching for two men involved in an alleged robbery involving a gun that took place in the east end on Wednesday morning.
The reported robbery happened at a business in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue East at about 1:15 a.m., according to police.
Officers say the two suspects fled on foot.
Police describe the first suspect as wearing a mask and a dark coloured hoodie. The second suspect was described as wearing a ski mask and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
