Puddled streets, flashing lights greet Winnipeg commuters during morning rush hour

Winnipeg received more than 50 mm of rain overnight, and commuters dealt with large puddles and flashing lights Wednesday morning.

There were several intersections with flashing lights or lights not working at all, and Winnipeg police urged caution.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

SB BROOKSIDE approaching INKSTER

Heavy delays due to water on roadway. Standing water in SBR, curb & middle lanes. Use caution in area. Stalled vehicle in curb lane at the stop line. Keep left to pass. #traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/N054PoyT7f — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) July 10, 2019

Manitoba Hydro and Winnipeg police cadets were on scene at Confusion Corner, where the lights weren’t working at all.

“Please be advised that since approximately 7:30 P.M. last night all traffic lights in this area have not functioned,” Winnipeg police said.

“If the lights continue to be non-operational as rush hour approaches, more police support will be dispatched to this large intersection. Estimated time to reopen is currently unknown.”

The intersection of Henderson Highway and Springfield Road has flashing lights.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

WAVERLEY & ARBOUR MEADOW/LAKE CREST

Lights are flashing red for all directions. Treat as a 4 way stop before proceeding into the intersection.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) July 10, 2019

Outside the city, the Province of Manitoba said a road was washed out.

“Manitoba Infrastructure reports a section of PR 246 approximately 4.25 kilometres south of Aubigny is closed due to a significant roadway embankment failure and washout at Aubigny Drain,” they said.

“The road remains closed in both directions and a detour is being set up with signage.”

