Police seeking witnesses in fatal 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan
VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police are appealing for possible witnesses to a deadly crash in Vaughan, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
York Regional Police say it appears a black Infiniti G37 hit a white Toyota Corolla and a white Pontiac Sunfire.
The 76-year-old Corolla driver was killed.
The 73-year-old driver of the Infiniti was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Sunfire was not hurt.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash – at Bathurst St. and Clark Ave. W. – to contact them.
