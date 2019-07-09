Canada
Police seeking witnesses in fatal 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police are appealing for possible witnesses to a deadly crash in Vaughan, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police say it appears a black Infiniti G37 hit a white Toyota Corolla and a white Pontiac Sunfire.

The 76-year-old Corolla driver was killed.

The 73-year-old driver of the Infiniti was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Sunfire was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash – at Bathurst St. and Clark Ave. W. – to contact them.

