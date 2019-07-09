Flood-damaged public docks in Okanagan Centre to be rebuilt this month

Two public docks and possibly a third that were damaged by spring flooding in 2017 will be replaced this month, the District of Lake Country said on Tuesday.

The work to replace the docks, located in Okanagan Centre, will take place July 8-26.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 24, 2017): Storm surge on Okanagan Lake destroys property

“With disaster relief funding from the province confirmed, the rebuilding of the dock just north of the swim bay at Pebble Beach and the dock south of the Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour regional park can now proceed,” the district said in a press release.

“As part of the funding requirements, the public docks must be replaced in the general vicinity and configuration as originally installed.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 29, 2017): Central Okanagan in clean-up mode following unprecedented high water levels

The district said while provincial approval is in place for two docks, it is currently working with the Ministry of Forests and Lands to obtain environmental approvals for the Waterside Park public dock replacement in the Lakestone neighbourhood.

“Once approvals are received for this location,” the district said, “action will be taken to get the public dock rebuilt during the allowable construction window.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 30, 2019): 2017 flood damage to be repaired in Central Okanagan parks

In related news, the district said it will be removing a dock situated north of Camp Road.

The district said it was notified by the ministry that the dock either had to be brought into compliance or be removed. The district said the dock couldn’t be brought into compliance, so it will be removed.

“Public docks are key pieces of park infrastructure that provide valuable waterfront recreational opportunities including swimming, fishing, photography, as well as motorized and non-motorized boat docking,” said the district.