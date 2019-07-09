Quinte West OPP identify body found in Trent River on Canada Day

OPP have identified the victim whose body was found in the Trent River in Quinte West on Canada Day.

Around 5:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the mouth of the Trent River for reports of a person in the water.

Quinte West firefighters located a man in the water without vital signs.

On Tuesday, OPP said the man has been identified as Ashish Balu, 34, of Quinte West.

The death remains under investigation, but OPP say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP 613-392-3561 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.