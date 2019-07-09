More rain coming to southern Manitoba

There are no weather warnings or watches in place right now, but that doesn’t mean southern Manitoba is done with rain.

The region is expected to get some more much-needed rain this week.

Up to 60 millimetres fell in some communities south of Winnipeg Monday, and parts of the province could see between 30-50 millimetres of rain in the next 24 hours.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorms roll through southern Manitoba

View link »

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Justin Shaer told Global News there’s also the potential for small hail in some parts of the province.

“Now we’re dealing with a low-pressure system that’s slowly going to be trudging north from North Dakota into the Kenora area over the next day, and as it just pushes north, it’s spreading a lot of rain into southern MB, with the risk of a thunderstorm too,” he said.

“Some hail is possible. We’re not looking at quite what we saw yesterday. If we do get any hail out of it, it’s going to maybe be up to nickel-sized hail. It’s really the heavy rain we’re concerned about with any thunderstorms.”

Shaer said widespread smoke is also expected to come into the area from Ontario and eastern Manitoba later Tuesday night.

“Winds have switched and smoke’s going to be coming back into the southern areas,” he said.

WATCH: Lightning sparks grass fire in Winnipeg