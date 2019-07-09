Jean Chrétien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a precaution

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien was admitted to a Hong Kong hospital as a preventative measure after he was reportedly experiencing discomfort.

Chrétien, 85, was scheduled to speak at a conference on China-U.S. trade relations, but apparently felt unwell when he arrived in Hong Kong on Monday, according to TheWorldNews quoting Tung Chee-hwa, a former Hong Kong chief executive.

There is no information about the nature of the discomfort.

Chrétien was Prime Minister of Canada for ten years, from 1993 to 2003.