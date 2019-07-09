Jean Chrétien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a precaution
A A
Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien was admitted to a Hong Kong hospital as a preventative measure after he was reportedly experiencing discomfort.
READ MORE: Debate over religious symbols will ‘fade away’ in Quebec: Chrétien
Chrétien, 85, was scheduled to speak at a conference on China-U.S. trade relations, but apparently felt unwell when he arrived in Hong Kong on Monday, according to TheWorldNews quoting Tung Chee-hwa, a former Hong Kong chief executive.
There is no information about the nature of the discomfort.
READ MORE: Jean Chretien says rise of Donald Trump heralds end of the American empire
Chrétien was Prime Minister of Canada for ten years, from 1993 to 2003.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.