P.E.I. police urge drivers to be a little less nice

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are encouraging motorists to stop being quite so nice — because it’s causing accidents.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere says there have been a number of accidents recently when drivers have yielded their right of way and waved other vehicles out into traffic.

He says there can be oncoming vehicles in other lanes whose drivers are unaware of the situation, and a collision occurs.

Blacquiere says that while motorists are trying to be courteous, they are creating a dangerous situation and could find themselves being charged or the subject of a civil lawsuit.

Motorists, please don’t be the “nice person” who waves a driver across 2 lanes of traffic! Although you may have good intentions, this leads to collisions! There have been several collisions as a result of this in the last week. @TrafficPE #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/4loHW402QI — Summerside Police (@SsidePolice) June 29, 2019

He says if you have the right of way, use it.

Blacquiere says no one was hurt in the recent accidents in the city, but vehicles were damaged.

