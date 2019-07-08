Blake Shelton’s hit “God’s Country” goes #1

What better way to kick off a Monday than with your song going #1?

Blake Shelton wrote on Twitter, “Wow. “God’s Country” is the #1 song at country radio this week and is already platinum. I can’t say thank you enough. Who would’ve thought that almost 20 years into my career I’d have my biggest hit yet. I love y’all!!”

Devin Dawson, one of the writers of the song, tweeted this photo of him and Hardy on Twitter celebrating their success. This is his first song to go #1 for Devin Dawson as a songwriter- which is a very special moment.

.@HardyMusic & Me (@jordanmschmidt not pictured) on the day we heard the final “God’s Country” mix for the first time. Insanely grateful to have my first #1 as a songwriter with my best friends & family. Thank you @blakeshelton @WMNashville !!! Love y’all !!! 🤘🏻😎🖤 pic.twitter.com/yhdRoZDTSs — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) July 8, 2019

Thanks for singing the SHIT out of it @blakeshelton CHEERS buddy !! 🤘🏻😎 https://t.co/M9818UhTzJ — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) July 8, 2019

Lyrics

Right outside of this one church town

There’s a gold dirt road to a whole lot of nothin’

Got a deed to the land, but it ain’t my ground

This is God’s country

We pray for rain, and thank Him when it’s fallen

‘Cause it brings a grain and a little bit of money

We put it back in the plate

I guess that’s why they call it God’s country I saw the light in the sunrise

Sittin’ back in the 40 on the muddy riverside

Gettin’ baptized in holy water and shine

With the dogs runnin’

Saved by the sound of the been found

Dixie whistled in the wind, that’ll get you Heaven bound

The Devil went down to Georgia, but he didn’t stick around

This is God’s country

We turned the dirt and worked until the week’s done

We take a break and break bread on Sunday

And then do it all again

‘Cause we’re proud to be from God’s country (Yeah, yeah) I saw the light in the sunrise

Sittin’ back in the 40 on the muddy riverside

Gettin’ baptized in holy water and shine

With the dogs runnin’

Saved by the sound of the been found

Dixie whistled in the wind, that’ll get you Heaven bound

The Devil went down to Georgia but he didn’t stick around

This is God’s country (Yeah) God’s country I don’t care what my headstone reads

