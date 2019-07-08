Blake Shelton’s hit “God’s Country” goes #1
What better way to kick off a Monday than with your song going #1?
Blake Shelton wrote on Twitter, “Wow. “God’s Country” is the #1 song at country radio this week and is already platinum. I can’t say thank you enough. Who would’ve thought that almost 20 years into my career I’d have my biggest hit yet. I love y’all!!”
Devin Dawson, one of the writers of the song, tweeted this photo of him and Hardy on Twitter celebrating their success. This is his first song to go #1 for Devin Dawson as a songwriter- which is a very special moment.
The music video to “God’s Country”
Lyrics
Right outside of this one church town
There’s a gold dirt road to a whole lot of nothin’
Got a deed to the land, but it ain’t my ground
This is God’s country
We pray for rain, and thank Him when it’s fallen
‘Cause it brings a grain and a little bit of money
We put it back in the plate
I guess that’s why they call it God’s country
I saw the light in the sunrise
Sittin’ back in the 40 on the muddy riverside
Gettin’ baptized in holy water and shine
With the dogs runnin’
Saved by the sound of the been found
Dixie whistled in the wind, that’ll get you Heaven bound
The Devil went down to Georgia, but he didn’t stick around
This is God’s country
We turned the dirt and worked until the week’s done
We take a break and break bread on Sunday
And then do it all again
‘Cause we’re proud to be from God’s country (Yeah, yeah)
I saw the light in the sunrise
God’s country
I don’t care what my headstone reads
Or what kind of pine wood box I end up in
When it’s my time, lay me six feet deep
In God’s country (Yeah, yeah)
I saw the light in the sunrise
