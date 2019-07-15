Old Radio
July 15, 2019 2:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows July 19-20

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, July 19:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 29 – Fang Rubies & Black Siamese; Fibber McGee & Molly – Duck Hunting
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Enter Madame
Hour 3: The Hardy Family – Andy’s Jangled Nerves; Escape – A Study in Wax
Hour 4: Damon Runyon Theater – The Ever Loving Wife of Hymie; Dimension X – The Last Objective

Saturday, July 20:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Sour; Abbott & Costello – The Great Gildersleeve
Hour 2: Let George Do It – Needle in the Haystack; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Monticello Matter
Hour 3: Mayor of the Town – An 11-Year-Old Orphan; Inner Sanctum – Devil’s Workshop
Hour 4: Mr. District Attorney – Bank Killer; Jeff Regan – The Two Little Sisters
Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Photo Feud; Boston Blackie – Fake Accident Racket

