Those Old Radio Shows July 19-20
Friday, July 19:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 29 – Fang Rubies & Black Siamese; Fibber McGee & Molly – Duck Hunting
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Enter Madame
Hour 3: The Hardy Family – Andy’s Jangled Nerves; Escape – A Study in Wax
Hour 4: Damon Runyon Theater – The Ever Loving Wife of Hymie; Dimension X – The Last Objective
Saturday, July 20:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Sour; Abbott & Costello – The Great Gildersleeve
Hour 2: Let George Do It – Needle in the Haystack; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Monticello Matter
Hour 3: Mayor of the Town – An 11-Year-Old Orphan; Inner Sanctum – Devil’s Workshop
Hour 4: Mr. District Attorney – Bank Killer; Jeff Regan – The Two Little Sisters
Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Photo Feud; Boston Blackie – Fake Accident Racket
