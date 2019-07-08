Regina police search for 2 suspects involved in Friday night robbery

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating an alleged robbery involving an assault that happened inside a business on Friday night.

Police say the incident took place in the 2600 block of Dewdney Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Two male suspects reportedly entered the business, stole money and assaulted the victim before leaving on foot, police say.

According to police, the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police described the first suspect as about 30 years old, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays hat and a T-shirt. The second suspect is described as Indigenous, wearing a black cap, grey shorts and a sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.