Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision involving truck in Toronto’s west end: police

Toronto police say a motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a transport truck in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to Black Creek Drive and Lawrence Avenue West at around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a collision at the intersection.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they located a motorcycle and a transport truck that had been involved in a crash.

A police spokesperson told Global News a motorcyclist was then rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while a passenger on the motorcycle was also brought to hospital, though with less serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police said no charges have been laid in connection with the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

– both have been taken to hospital@TrafficServices #GO1271842^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2019