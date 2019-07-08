Teen killed in highway rollover near Reedy Creek, Man.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover on Highway 278, near Reedy Creek, Man.

Police said the accident took place Sunday afternoon when a northbound vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead on-scene. He was an 18-year-old man from Bacon Ridge, Man.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Yesterday at 5:25pm, Ste. Rose du Lac #rcmpmb responded to a single vehicle rollover on #MBHwy278. The driver and lone occupant, an 18yo male from Bacon Ridge, MB, was pronounced deceased on scene. RCMP continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 8, 2019

