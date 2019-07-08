Traffic
July 8, 2019 12:14 pm

Teen killed in highway rollover near Reedy Creek, Man.

By Online Journalist  Global News

Reedy Creek, Man., on the map.

Google Maps
A A

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover on Highway 278, near Reedy Creek, Man.

Police said the accident took place Sunday afternoon when a northbound vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead on-scene. He was an 18-year-old man from Bacon Ridge, Man.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

WATCH: The life-altering effects of a fatal collision

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bacon Ridge
Fatal Collision
Fatal Rollover
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
Reedy Creek
Ste Rose du Lac RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.