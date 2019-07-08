Teen killed in highway rollover near Reedy Creek, Man.
Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover on Highway 278, near Reedy Creek, Man.
Police said the accident took place Sunday afternoon when a northbound vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times.
The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead on-scene. He was an 18-year-old man from Bacon Ridge, Man.
RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
