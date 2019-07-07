Security footage rules out ghost in theft of statue from P.E.I. haunted mansion

John Davison says he received three new leads on Saturday as to who could’ve stolen a giant head from the Haunted Mansion he owns in Kensington, P.E.I.

The statue representing one of the attraction’s characters, Dr. Eugene Splicer, was stolen on June 19.

READ MORE: Horse-drawn buggy collides with car, leaves 2 injured in P.E.I.

Davison says the alleged culprit was caught on security footage after the discovery was made the following morning.

He says he reported the missing head to local police, but also made a comedic video with the security footage and posted it on YouTube and the Haunted Mansion’s Facebook page.

Davison, who’s been running the Haunted Mansion since 2001, says several people who viewed the video have reached out to him with the names of potential suspects.

He says he’s passed that information on to local police, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.