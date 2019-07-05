5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, July 5, 2019
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Khatsahlano Street Festival
July 6, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
West 4th Ave., Vancouver
khatsahlano.com
2 — Sunday Afternoon Salsa at Robson Square
July 7
Robson Square, Vancouver
sundayafternoonsalsa.com
3 — Whistler Children’s Festival
July 5-7
Whistler Olympic Plaza
whistlerchildrensfestival.com
4 — Nature Playdates
July 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Surrey Bend Regional Park
metrovancouver.org
5 — Carnaval Del Sol
July 6 & 7
Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
carnavaldelsol.ca
