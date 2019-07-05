5 Things To Do

July 5, 2019 3:29 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, July 5, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Khatsahlano Street Festival, Whistler Children's Festival, and Carnival Del Sol

1 — Khatsahlano Street Festival
July 6, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
West 4th Ave., Vancouver
khatsahlano.com

2 — Sunday Afternoon Salsa at Robson Square
July 7
Robson Square, Vancouver
sundayafternoonsalsa.com

3 — Whistler Children’s Festival
July 5-7
Whistler Olympic Plaza
whistlerchildrensfestival.com

4 — Nature Playdates
July 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Surrey Bend Regional Park
metrovancouver.org

5 — Carnaval Del Sol
July 6 & 7
Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
carnavaldelsol.ca

