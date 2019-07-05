Montreal to keep close eye on borough mayor after probe into harrassment allegations

An investigation by the city’s comptroller into the working climate in the Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough has come to an end nearly a year after it began.

The probe was launched last August amid allegations of harrassment levelled against borough mayor Giuliana Fumagalli by employees.

The City of Montreal issued a statement on Friday, saying the city comptroller Alain Bond determined some of the situations that unfolded ran afoul of the city’s policy of respect.

As a result, Bond has asked a borough director be the only one to carry out all communication between Fumagalli’s office and borough staff. He will also oversee the procedure in order to help intervene if necessary.

“He will monitor and he can intervene in case of an incident related to the application of this procedure,” the city said in a statement.

Fumagalli was first elected as borough mayor in November 2017 under the Projet Montréal banner. She defeated Anie Samson, the incumbent mayor and municipal politician for 23 years.

After allegations of harassment surfaced in May 2018, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Fumagalli would be working from home until further notice. A few months later, Plante announced Fumagalli was suspended from caucus and there would be an investigation in light of new information.

The final report into the allegations has not been made public due to privacy concerns. However, both Fumagalli and the complainants have been informed of the investigation’s findings.

⁠— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier