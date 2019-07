Who knew a grain bin could orchestrate such breathtaking sounds… Okay, maybe when you have the Hunter Brothers in one it only makes sense.

The Hunter Brothers took to one of their grain bins on their family farm in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, to record a ‘Silo Session’ with them singing their song “Northern Lights.”

All i have to say is wow you guys are amazing — Alley Brown (@AlleyBrown17) July 5, 2019