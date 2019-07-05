Highway 401 westbound closed in Cambridge due to collision

A collision between a transport truck and a van closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Highway 8 on Friday morning, according to the OPP.
The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. and caused a traffic snarl. By 11:30 a.m., police had reopened the westbound lanes of the highway.
READ MORE: Construction season underway: Major roadwork projects in Waterloo region this summer
Police said that one person was transported to hospital but could not provide more information.
More to follow…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.