July 5, 2019 11:23 am
Updated: July 5, 2019 11:25 am

Highway 401 westbound closed in Cambridge due to collision

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A collision between a transport truck and a van closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Highway 8 on Friday morning, according to the OPP.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. and caused a traffic snarl. By 11:30 a.m., police had reopened the westbound lanes of the highway.

Police said that one person was transported to hospital but could not provide more information.

More to follow…

