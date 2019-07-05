Highway 401 westbound closed in Cambridge due to collision

A collision between a transport truck and a van closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Highway 8 on Friday morning, according to the OPP.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. and caused a traffic snarl. By 11:30 a.m., police had reopened the westbound lanes of the highway.

Police said that one person was transported to hospital but could not provide more information.

More to follow…