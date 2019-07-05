Keep cool, Kingston: Residents flock to waterfront as intense heat wave arrives

Kingstonians tried to cool off at Breakwater Park during a hot, humid heat wave.

A hot and humid air mass is now stalled over the Kingston area, pushing maximum temperatures close to 30 degrees and humidex values to the mid-to-high 30s.

Temperatures, however, are slightly cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes, which is why several people visited Breakwater Park in order to beat the heat.

According to Environment Canada, the heat will intensify even more on Friday.

READ MORE: June 2019 was the hottest ever recorded on Earth: European satellite agency

People should expect temperatures to remain in the low 30s. The humidex value will reach 40 degrees in the afternoon.

According to KFL&A Public Health, those who are at greater risk for heat-related illnesses are older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses and those who take certain medications, as well as those who work outside.

Those looking to cool off can visit one of 20 “cool down locations” across Kingston.

READ MORE: Cities get hotter during heat waves. Here’s how they can adapt for climate change

Locations include :

Calvin Park Branch – Kingston Frontenac Public Library 88 Wright Crescent, Kingston, ON K7L 4T9 613-546-2582

Central Branch (temporary location) Kingston Frontenac Public Library – 209 Wellington Street, Kingston K7K 2Y6 613-549-8888.

Kingston Community Health Centres 263 Weller Ave, Kingston, ON K7K 2V2 613-542-2949

Martha’s Table Community Program Kingston – 629 Princess Street, Kingston, ON K7L 1E2 613-546-0320

Queen’s University Queen’s Centre – 284 Earl St., Kingston, ON

The Salvation Army Rideau Heights Corps – 183 Weller Ave., Kingston, ON K7L 4Y5 613-541-3947

The health unit also provided some tips to stay cool, including avoiding the sun, refraining from strenuous outdoor activities and avoiding using your oven, especially if you don’t have air conditioning.

WATCH: Heat warnings, watches issued for ON, QC, NB, NS