Bobby Wills
This By Invite Only was special because Bobby Wills had his camera crew there shooting the music video to his newest single “Raise The Bar!” Lots of our CISN Country listeners made it into the music video.
CISN Country By Invite Only video
Bobby Wills’ Music Video
What an amazing night last night!!! Bobby Wills was lite at cook county!!! #yeg #yegcountrymusic #yegger #bobbywills @bobbywillsmusic #cookcountysaloon #wontyoubemine #photography #edmontonphotographer #yegphotographer #rissycatsphotographyanddesign #cisnlistener #cisnbyinviteonly
