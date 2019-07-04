Crime
Lindsay men accused of spray-painting bridge: police

City of Kawartha Lakes police arrested two men in their 20s on Wednesday after the pair were allegedly caught spray-painting a bridge.

Two Lindsay men are facing charges after they allegedly vandalized a bridge on Wednesday night.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a concerned citizen called police at around 10:45 p.m. to report that two men were spray-painting the side of the Lindsay Street bridge.

Police say officers responded to the scene and found two men with spray-paint cans in their hands and fresh paint on the lower east side of the bridge.

As a result of the investigation, Cameron Branton, 23, and Dallas Boucher, 25, both of Lindsay, were arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Aug. 8.

