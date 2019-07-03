Pile of discarded items found in Lake Country, police hoping to locate owner

Discarded personal belongings were found in Lake Country on Tuesday morning, and now police are hoping to reunite them with the rightful owner.

Lake Country RCMP say a citizen contacted them after finding the pile of items at the base of her driveway along the 17000 block of Wall Road.

The discarded items, which were recovered by police after receiving the 7:30 a.m. call, included a child’s car seat, a child’s booster seat, a child’s pedal-less bike, clothing, vehicle floor mats and books.

Police added a CD containing what appears to be dozens of professional photographs taken of a family was also found, alongside a printed photograph of some children.

“Despite their efforts so far to connect the likely stolen property to another related police investigation, police have been unable to track down the rightful owner of the recovered property,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Our investigators suspect that the items may have been discarded from a stolen vehicle, and we are certain there is an Okanagan family out there who may wish to have some of these items back.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.