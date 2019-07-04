Cirque du Soleil returns to Kingston with ‘Crystal’

Cirque du Soleil is back in Kingston, and this time it’s presenting its first acrobatic show on ice.

Crystal is at the Leon’s Centre starting July 3rd and running until July 7th. The venue is ready for the run and so are some of the best performers in the world. Frederique Morin is the tour’s publicist.

“Crystal is the first Cirque Du Soleil production on ice,” Morin said. “So it’s the first time we blend two worlds: we bring the world of acrobatics and circus and the world of ice skating together.”

Cirque, however, is nothing new to the Limestone City, where the Quebec-based company has put on dozens of shows. Now you can add another to that list in the form of Crystal.

Just over 40 artists from 17 different countries help to put on the show, including Zabato Bebe. Bebe grew up in Vienna, Austria and is now part of the Cirque family. According to Bebe, he’s been a part of the show from the start.

“I was very fortunate that I was part of the original workshops at the very, very beginning, when everything was just on paper and just merely an idea,” Bebe said.

“So the creators of the show were very open to all of us as artists to bring their own input, to bring their own flavour to the show.”

Since it opened in August, 2017, countless thousands of people have seen Crystal. Now local audiences will get their chance, too.