Woman robs 4 apartments after being accidentally let into building: Kingston police

Kingston police are trying to identify a woman they say robbed an east end Kingston apartment building.

According to a police news release, a woman was let in through the back door of an apartment building on Barrett Court on June 11, around noon.

Police say the woman was unwittingly let in by an actual tenant.

Once inside, police say the woman entered at least four units, where she stole money and other valuables.

Within the hour, she left through the back entrance where she originally entered.

The woman is described as Caucasian with a medium to heavy build. She is average height, and may short dark hair.

She was caught on security footage dressed in navy blue scrubs, appearing as a nurse or personal support worker.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Alblas at 613-549-4660 ext. 6267 or via email at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, by call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.