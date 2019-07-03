Suspect arrested after alleged sexual assault of teen girl in Aurora: York police
York Regional Police say a 22-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl in Aurora has been arrested.
On June 24, officers responded to a call just after noon about a reported assault in the area of John West Way, north of Wellington Street.
Investigators said the alleged victim was walking on the trails when she was approached by a man, who reportedly struck her with an unknown object.
READ MORE: Teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Aurora: police
She was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect, who may have been armed with a handgun, police say.
According to police, the teenager was taken to hospital and treated for minor physical injuries.
Officers said the suspect, a man from Newmarket, was arrested early Wednesday morning. They said the arrest came as a result of multiple tips from the community.
Last week, police released a sketch of the suspect, who was described as a man in his 20s with a thin build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red baseball hat, according to police.
READ MORE: Police release sketch of suspect wanted in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Aurora
Investigators are still looking to speak to a potential witness who was jogging on the trails where the alleged incident took place as well as a young woman with blond hair who was reportedly approached by the same suspect after getting off a York Transit bus on the same day.
Police have not yet released information on the suspect’s charges or identity.
—With files from Jessica Patton and Gabby Rodrigues
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.