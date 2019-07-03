Crime
July 3, 2019 3:32 pm

Suspect arrested after alleged sexual assault of teen girl in Aurora: York police

York Regional Police have not yet released information on the suspect's identity or the charges laid against him.

York Regional Police say a 22-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl in Aurora has been arrested.

On June 24, officers responded to a call just after noon about a reported assault in the area of John West Way, north of Wellington Street.

Investigators said the alleged victim was walking on the trails when she was approached by a man, who reportedly struck her with an unknown object.

She was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect, who may have been armed with a handgun, police say.

According to police, the teenager was taken to hospital and treated for minor physical injuries.

Officers said the suspect, a man from Newmarket, was arrested early Wednesday morning. They said the arrest came as a result of multiple tips from the community.

Last week, police released a sketch of the suspect, who was described as a man in his 20s with a thin build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red baseball hat, according to police.

Investigators are still looking to speak to a potential witness who was jogging on the trails where the alleged incident took place as well as a young woman with blond hair who was reportedly approached by the same suspect after getting off a York Transit bus on the same day.

Police have not yet released information on the suspect’s charges or identity.

