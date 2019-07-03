Shocking video shows dangerous driving on Hwy. 401 near Kingston

A video taken on Highway 401 near Kingston shows a vehicle driving recklessly while trying to pass transport trucks.

Last Thursday, a man, who did not want to be identified, posted a video on his Facebook page showing a black car trying to pass two large trucks on a two-lane section of Highway 401 between Odessa and Kingston.

At some points, the video shows the black vehicle veering between both lanes, seemingly trying to drive between the two trucks in order to pass them.

About midway through the three-minute video, the black vehicle speeds up to pass the trucks by travelling in the right-hand exit lane, and then swerving back onto the shoulder of the highway in front of the truck, just narrowly missing a road sign.

Then, the video shows the black car repeating the same behaviour with two other trucks further ahead, tailgating, and sometimes drifting between both lanes.

The person who took the video, who was sitting in the passenger seat while his girlfriend was driving, said he did not submit the video to police because he couldn’t get close enough to get the licence plate.

The man who took the video said the black vehicle also ran over large pieces of blown truck tires, almost struck another vehicle trying to merge onto the highway, and drove erratically while construction workers were out on the highway.