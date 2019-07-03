South Okanagan highway briefly closed during Penticton Search and Rescue operation

Tuesday was a busy day for Penticton search and rescue crews as they were tasked with two separate missions just hours apart in the South Okanagan.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) Chief Randy Brown said crews were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. after a man tumbled down an embankment off of Highway 3A at Yellow Lake.

The victim reportedly suffered a number of injuries to the upper body.

Members of PENSAR’s rope rescue team were used to bring the man to safety, Brown said.

The rescue operation disrupted highway traffic, and the roadway was closed for 30 minutes.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Afterwards, rescuers were just winding down when they were called to a report of an injured mountain biker on Campbell Mountain around 7:30 p.m.

PENSAR activated its helicopter evacuation unit given the steep terrain, but that unit later stood down after ground crews managed to reach the man, who is in his early 20s.

The injured patient was then transported to a waiting ambulance on Reservoir Road.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening and he was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital.