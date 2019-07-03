Weather
July 3, 2019 12:04 pm
Updated: July 3, 2019 12:05 pm

High heat, humidity expected from Kingston to Prince Edward County

By Online Reporter  Global News

Temperatures are set to feel like they've hit the mid- to upper 30s in Kingston this week with humidity.

Global News
A A

Summer has finally arrived for eastern Ontario — and so has the humidity, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the region extending from Kingston down to Prince Edward County, warning of high temperatures and muggy weather for the rest of the work week.

READ MORE: Ontario’s Roxodus music festival cancelled, organizers say

Temperatures are meant to reach near 30 C in the afternoon, with humidex values climbing to the high 30s.

Luckily, for those closer to the Great Lakes, the higher temperatures will be mitigated, especially at night, when temperatures are forecasted to dip between 17 C and 20 C.

Environment Canada says a cold front expected Friday night will break the heat and hopefully lower humidity for the weekend.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eastern Ontario Weather
Environment Canada
environment canada belleville
environment canada kingston
great lakes weather
heat warning belleville
Heat Warning Kingston
july 4th weekend kingston
kingston weather
kingston weather july 4
Prince Edward County weather
weather july kingston

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.