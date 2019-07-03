High heat, humidity expected from Kingston to Prince Edward County

Summer has finally arrived for eastern Ontario — and so has the humidity, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the region extending from Kingston down to Prince Edward County, warning of high temperatures and muggy weather for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures are meant to reach near 30 C in the afternoon, with humidex values climbing to the high 30s.

Luckily, for those closer to the Great Lakes, the higher temperatures will be mitigated, especially at night, when temperatures are forecasted to dip between 17 C and 20 C.

Environment Canada says a cold front expected Friday night will break the heat and hopefully lower humidity for the weekend.