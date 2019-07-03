Man charged with impaired driving after striking canoe display in downtown Peterborough: police

A Peterborough man has been accused of impaired driving following a crash involving a canoe display in downtown Peterborough on Canada Day.

Police say that around 2 a.m. Monday, the man left a downtown pub and got into his vehicle. While driving, he allegedly struck a canoe that was on display in front of a downtown business.

“Several witnesses heard the loud bang and saw the accused attempting to drive away,” police said.

Police added that with the help of security personnel at a local business, witnesses were able to keep the accused at the scene until officers arrived.

Jessie Maciel, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving, driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration above 80 milligrams and breach of an undertaking.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in Peterborough on July 24.

