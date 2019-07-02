Sports
July 2, 2019 2:20 pm

Senators re-sign Nick Paul

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Nick Paul to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$750,000 in the NHL and $165,000 in the American Hockey League.

Paul, 24, split last season between AHL Belleville and Ottawa. He had a professional career-high 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 43 games with Belleville and two points (one goal, one assists) in 20 games for Ottawa.

Acquired by Ottawa in a deal with the Dallas Stars in July 2014, the native of Mississauga, Ont., has played 214 AHL games and 56 NHL games with the Senators’ organization.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL
Ottawa hockey
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa sports
Senators
Senators hockey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.