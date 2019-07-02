Pair of shootings headline busy weekend for Winnipeg cops

Winnipeg police had their hands full over the long weekend, as they dealt with a number of violent incidents, including two shootings.

Early Saturday morning, police said they found a man who had been shot in the upper body near Langside Street and Sara Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

The next morning, police answered the call of a shooting in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

They said a victim was found with lower-body gunshot wounds, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

