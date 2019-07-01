Moncton man charged following 2 collisions in southeastern New Brunswick

A 34-year-old Moncton man is facing charges following two collisions in southeastern New Brunswick on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the first crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Cocagne Marina.

READ MORE: Man, 61, dies following Moncton area crash, RCMP say

Police say a car had rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene, but not before the other driver took down the suspect’s licence plate number.

Officers received a report about 15 minutes later, indicating there was a second crash on Highway 15 near Lakeview.

Police say a car had rear-ended a vehicle before going off the road into a ditch, causing two other vehicles to collide.

The driver ran away, according to police, but was tracked down by a police dog and arrested a short time later.

Mathieu Joseph Paul Leger has been charged with prohibited driving. Police say he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

READ MORE: Teen dies after falling from vehicle in western P.E.I.

Police say their investigation is continuing, and they’re looking to speak with anyone who may have seen a grey 2012 Honda Civic with New Brunswick licence plate JPK 006 in the area of Cocagne, Scoudouc or Lakeville on June 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southeast District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (April 22, 2019) Miramichi, N.B. community in mourning after death of four teens in crash