Jets sign Beaulieu, lose Myers and Tanev

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets shored up their blue-line depth Monday, signing defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to a one-year contract worth US$1 million.

The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres in February, recording five assists with Winnipeg.

Winnipeg chose not to tender a qualifying offer to Beaulieu, who was a restricted free agent, earlier this week. That made him an unrestricted free agent, but the two sides came to an agreement to keep him in the Manitoba capital.

The native of Strathroy, Ont., also played 30 games for Buffalo in 2018-19, putting up three goals and four assists.

In seven NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo and Winnipeg, he’s registered 11 goals and 81 points in 332 games. Originally drafted 17th overall by Montreal in 2011, Beaulieu’s added four assists in 17 playoff outings.

The Jets had to wave goodbye to defenceman Tyler Myers and winger Brandon Tanev in free agency on Monday. Myers signed a five-year, $30-million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, while Tanev inked a six-year, $21-million deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.