Two dead following train and vehicle collision in Innerkip: OPP

OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a train and a vehicle on George Street in Innerkip, Oxford County, Ontario.

OPP, Innerkip Fire Services and Oxford County paramedics responded to the scene of the incident on Sunday, June 30, just before 3 p.m.

Investigations reveal that the train was travelling westbound when it struck the car that was driving on George Street.

Both persons inside the car were killed.

The male driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

#OxfordOPP UPDATE on collision involving train and motor vehicle in #Innerkip. #OPP report that the male passenger has succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Collision investigators remain on scene and George St. remains closed at this time. ^rl pic.twitter.com/f4zo1AdHAL — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 30, 2019

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information have been released regarding the occupants.

OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information to contact them at 1-(888)-310-1122.