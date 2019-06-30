Jays phenom Guerrero Jr. enters Home Run Derby

TORONTO – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s rookie season just keeps getting better.

The Blue Jays sensation was officially named to Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby on Sunday, highlighting the exceptional power he’s shown this season.

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Guerrero has a .251 batting average with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in over 203 at bats.

Guerrero made his MLB debut on April 26 to much fanfare after being considered the top prospect in baseball for over a year.

Most fans hoped that Guerrero would be part of Toronto’s opening day roster, but an oblique injury suffered during spring training derailed that possibility.

After coming off the injured list Guerrero spent two weeks with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons where he had a .367 batting average.

Guerrero, son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, will be 20 years, 114 days old for the derby, 116 days younger than Ken Griffey Jr. for the 1990 showcase. The younger Guerrero was there when his father won the event in San Francisco in 2007.

Bryce Harper is the only other 20-year-old to participate in the derby.