Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Whitby fatal motorcycle crash

WHITBY, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal crash in Whitby, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says a Durham Regional Police officer was operating a radar unit on Highway 407 in Pickering, Ont., Saturday evening when he spotted a motorcycle travelling at high speed.

The SIU says the officer followed the motorcycle to an off ramp in Whitby where it crashed.

The 28-year old man riding the bike died at the scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.