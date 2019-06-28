Waterloo police warn residents to lock doors after Kitchener break-in

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public to keep their doors locked after a break-in at a Kitchener home late Wednesday night.

Police say that a man entered into the home on Mooregate Crescent at around 11:40 p.m.

Cameras captured the man wandering throughout the house.

Police say that someone was home at the time of the incident, but there was no contact made between the prowler and the resident and it remains unclear if the unwelcome visitor took anything upon his exit.

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.