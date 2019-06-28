Saskatoon weather outlook: soggy end to the week, turns around for Canada Day

A soggy start to the long weekend, but things should turn around ahead of Canada Day.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Overcast skies will give way to a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon.

A chance of a thunderstorm returns into the evening hours and winds will pick up with these storms. This system will slide east overnight.

Canada Day long weekend outlook

The long weekend will begin with a fair amount of cloud cover and a chance of showers early Saturday. Skies clear back out by midday with a mix of sun and cloud moving in.

A return to dry weather for Sunday and Canada Day Monday. Expect breezy conditions starting late Saturday into Sunday.

Daytime highs should settle into the mid-20s all long weekend long, making for pleasant conditions for outdoor activities and festivities.

Tuesday

The work week kicks off with a mix of sun and cloud and below seasonal temperatures with a daytime high of 19 degrees.

Brenda Peters took the June 28 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

