June 28, 2019 12:10 pm
Updated: June 28, 2019 2:28 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: soggy end to the week, turns around for Canada Day

By Reporter  Global News

A soggy start to the long weekend, but things should turn around ahead of Canada Day.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Overcast skies will give way to a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon.

A chance of a thunderstorm returns into the evening hours and winds will pick up with these storms. This system will slide east overnight.

Thunderstorms slide back into the Saskatoon area tonight.

SkyTracker

Canada Day long weekend outlook

The long weekend will begin with a fair amount of cloud cover and a chance of showers early Saturday. Skies clear back out by midday with a mix of sun and cloud moving in.

A return to dry weather for Sunday and Canada Day Monday. Expect breezy conditions starting late Saturday into Sunday.

Daytime highs should settle into the mid-20s all long weekend long, making for pleasant conditions for outdoor activities and festivities.

Winds pick up late Saturday into Sunday.

SkyTracker

Tuesday

The work week kicks off with a mix of sun and cloud and below seasonal temperatures with a daytime high of 19 degrees.

Saskatoon’s 7-day forecast.

SkyTracker

The June 28 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Peters in Saskatoon.

Brenda Peters / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

