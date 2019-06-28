2 women from Bradford charged after counterfeit currency, drugs seized: South Simcoe police
Two women from Bradford have been charged with multiple counterfeit currency and drug-related offences following an investigation that began back in May, South Simcoe police say.
On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment in Bradford, police say, and found evidence of a counterfeit currency operation.
According to officers, $4,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency was seized, as well as computers, scanners, cellphones, printers, ink and a point of sale device.
Cocaine and crystal meth was also found, police say.
The accused were released on a promise to appear and will be appearing in Bradford Court on Aug. 22.
