June 28, 2019 1:18 pm

2 women from Bradford charged after counterfeit currency, drugs seized: South Simcoe police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Two women have been charged after counterfeit money and drugs were seized from a Bradford apartment, South Simcoe police say.

Two women from Bradford have been charged with multiple counterfeit currency and drug-related offences following an investigation that began back in May, South Simcoe police say.

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment in Bradford, police say, and found evidence of a counterfeit currency operation.

According to officers, $4,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency was seized, as well as computers, scanners, cellphones, printers, ink and a point of sale device.

Cocaine and crystal meth was also found, police say.

The accused were released on a promise to appear and will be appearing in Bradford Court on Aug. 22.

