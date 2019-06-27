Truck stolen from Kelowna and District Safety Council

A non-profit society in Kelowna that offers motorcycle training had its truck stolen this week.

The Kelowna and District Safety Council says its 2000 Ford F350, which is used to haul motorcycles, was stolen overnight on Wednesday.

Security camera footage shows the black and gold truck leaving the scene at 12:43 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Devastating’: Langley couple loses everything after moving truck stolen

“It’s a huge inconvenience for us,” said Bruce Parker, a senior motorcycle instructor.

“We have a trailer that holds 14 motorcycles and we have quite large classes, so the trailer is full.

“That means we’ll have to come up with another plan to move the bikes to our courses.”

The truck has a distinct paint job and also had the society’s decals on it as well.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 19, 2019): Stolen semi truck comes to a crashing stop, after smashing into multiple vehicles

Parker said police think the theft was methodically thought out, and that the truck could be used to steal something else, such as a boat.

The Kelowna and District Safety Council is also home the Little Travellers Safety Village, which teaches street safety to children.

Parker also noted that vandals have been cutting the chain-link fence that surrounds the society and its safety village.

For more about the Kelowna and District Safety Council, click here.