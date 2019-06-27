Crime
June 27, 2019 9:04 pm

Truck stolen from Kelowna and District Safety Council

By Online Journalist  Global News

This security camera photo shows exactly when on Wednesday the Kelowna and District Safety Council’s Ford F350 truck was stolen.

A non-profit society in Kelowna that offers motorcycle training had its truck stolen this week.

The Kelowna and District Safety Council says its 2000 Ford F350, which is used to haul motorcycles, was stolen overnight on Wednesday.

Security camera footage shows the black and gold truck leaving the scene at 12:43 a.m.

The Ford F350 that was stolen from the Kelowna and District Safety Council had a black and gold paint job.

“It’s a huge inconvenience for us,” said Bruce Parker, a senior motorcycle instructor.

The truck was used to haul motorcycles to training courses throughout the area.

“We have a trailer that holds 14 motorcycles and we have quite large classes, so the trailer is full.

“That means we’ll have to come up with another plan to move the bikes to our courses.”

The truck has a distinct paint job and also had the society’s decals on it as well.

Parker said police think the theft was methodically thought out, and that the truck could be used to steal something else, such as a boat.

The Kelowna and District Safety Council is also home the Little Travellers Safety Village, which teaches street safety to children.

Parker also noted that vandals have been cutting the chain-link fence that surrounds the society and its safety village.

