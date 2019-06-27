Ottawa police seek federal offender in connection with 2 alleged robberies

The Ottawa police’s robbery unit and the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad are asking for the public’s help to locate a federal offender wanted in connection with two alleged bank robberies in Ottawa in recent days.

Ottawa police say Kirk Nichol, 61, who is currently wanted by the ROPE squad for allegedly breaching conditions of a statutory release, entered a bank in the 300 block of Montreal Road. Police say Nichol allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding cash and saying that if they didn’t comply, he would start shooting.

Three days later, police say Nichols entered another bank on Rideau Street and allegedly pointed a firearm at a teller and demanded cash.

In both cases, Nichols allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and none of the employees were injured, police say.

The OPP’s warrant for Nichols is Canada-wide as he is serving a sentence of 11 years and five months for robbery and other firearms-related offences.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who is in contact with Nichols is asked to call 911 when it is safe to do so.

Police describe Nichol as a six-foot-two white man who weighs 200 pounds, is balding and has grey-brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has several tattoos on his forearms, upper-right arm and chest as well as a scar on his forehead.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), the Ottawa Police robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.