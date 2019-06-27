Winnipeg Transit announces new cost for Blue Bomber bus rides
If you’re heading to a Winnipeg Blue Bomber game this summer, make sure to have extra change in your pocket.
Winnipeg transit announced regular bus fares will be collected for all bus riders leaving the Blue Bomber games beginning June 27.
Previously, fares were only enforced from passengers going to the game.
The city is reminding riders it may take longer to board buses after the game now, as drivers work to collect fares.
Another change this year – The Manitoba Hydro Park and Ride is no longer offered. A temporary new Park Ride has been opened in the Grant Part Shopping Centre instead.
Here’s a list of regular service bus routes to operate to and from the University of Manitoba during game days or special events:
- X60 Pembina
- X74 Kenaston
- X75 Crosstown East
- X78 Waverley
- X160 Downtown – University of Manitoba
