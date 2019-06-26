Guelph resident selling items online has home broken into: police

A Guelph resident trying to sell some items over the internet may have offered up too much information to a potential buyer.

According to police, a home in the city’s south end was broken into on Tuesday morning and multiple items were stolen.

The homeowner had multiple items listed for sale on a popular internet site and had been negotiating with a potential buyer.

But police said the homeowner had let the buyer know that they would not be home at a certain time. It was during this time the house was reportedly broken into.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7203.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted on their website.

Guelph police are also reminding the community to use caution whenever using buying and selling sites.

