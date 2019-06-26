Victoria’s last legion branch straining under massive tax bill

It’s a situation many British Columbians are familiar with: being property rich, cash poor, and facing a huge bill.

Now, Victoria’s last remaining active Royal Canadian Legion branch is facing the crunch.

“The previous bill was $73,000 and some-odd dollars,” said Legion member Angus Stanfield. “This year’s total is $104,231.78. Like, wow!”

That’s a jump of more than $30,000. The 2019 property value of the branch was more than $7 million, compared to just over $4.2 million in 2018.

“We’re not-for-profit. Our mission statement is to serve veterans and their dependents and promote remembrance,” said Angus. “But we can’t keep doing it if all we’re doing is working to pay our taxes.”

Victoria city Coun. Marianne Alto is proposing a one-time grant of roughly $36,000 from contingency funds to help cover the bill.

Alto said there could me more funding going forward.

“We want to be able to use this, I guess, as a catalyst for the discussion about [creating] a blanket policy that creates consistency and clarity for the legions and recognizes their service to our communities.”

Should the motion pass this Thursday, Alto is also recommending the mayor write the province, urging it to consider exempting all legions in B.C. from paying property taxes.

The Ministry of Housing did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Representatives from the legion will have a chance to plead their case to mayor and council on Thursday.

Stanfield said the future of the branch is in their hands.

“We can’t let the legion die.”