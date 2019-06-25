Leafs extend qualifying offers to Marner, others

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended qualifying offers to four restricted free agents, including star winger Mitch Marner.

Forwards Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen and Michael Carcone were also extended offers.

Extending the offers is essentially a formality that allows the Maple Leafs to retain retain negotiating rights with the players. Marner, Johnsson and Kapanen are certain to turn the offers down.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has said he is close to getting new deals done with Johnsson and Kapanen.

Progress seems to be slower with Marner, who had a career-high 94 points (26 goals, 68 assists) in 82 games last season and will command a significant raise.