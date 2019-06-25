Lethbridge property tax deadline just days away

It’s that time of year again — the property tax deadline is looming for Lethbridge residents.

Property taxes for 2019 are due by Friday, June 28.

If you don’t get your taxes paid on time, a seven per cent late payment penalty will be applied. That’s $70 for every $1,000 in outstanding property taxes.

“If you wait until the last minute, you are going to be here with a lot of lineups and we want to make sure you are in and out as quickly as possible,” said Kerry Boogaart, property tax manager with the City of Lethbridge.

There are several methods to pay your taxes: cash, cheques and debit card payments are accepted at city hall. You can also pay with online banking using the 13-digit roll number located in the top right section of your tax notice.

Cheques or money orders, but not cash, can also be dropped off using the drop box at the front door of city hall or the drive-thru drop box in the circle behind the building.

The city does not accept credit card payments, but tax payers may refer to the back of their tax notices for information on how to use a third-party credit card service provider to make payment for a fee.

Property owners can sign up to receive their future property tax notices by email or view their 2019 property tax notice online at www.lethbridge.ca/MyCity.

You can find additional property tax information here as well as how to sign up for the monthly Tax Installment Prepayment Plan (TIPP).